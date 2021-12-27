Illinois to increase staffing, hours at vaccine and testing sites as cases surge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At the testing site run by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency at St. Clair Mall, the line of cars wrapped around the parking lots as people scrambled to get a COVID-19 test.

“We got tested today because we had Christmas with my family and we also traveled to Mexico for a wedding,” said Kristina Heckelman about her family. They are vaccinated and boosted except for their 4-year-old.

Rita Powers is also vaccinated and boosted but found herself in the line because of symptoms.

“I developed a really sore throat yesterday and I’m very congested,” said Powers.

The demand for testing in both Illinois and Missouri has surged around the holidays. Last Thursday, Illinois reported the highest ever number of COVID-19 cases with more than 18,000 cases reported in 24 hours.

Governor JB Pritzker announced efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need."

OSF HealthCare in Illinois is asking members of communities it serves to refrain from coming to their facilities for asymptomatic and close contact testing.

“We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Michael Cruz said.

Dr. Cruz says it’s key people get vaccinated. More than 80 percent of patients hospitalized in their healthcare system are unvaccinated.

“We have a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing severe illness and death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Starting the week of January 3, the state’s free Community Based Testing Sites will begin operating six days a week.