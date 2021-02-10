ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More Illinoisans will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Later this month, the State of Illinois will be expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include more people in Phase 1B.

Governor Pritzker announced the expansion Wednesday and it expects to expand eligibility beginning Feb. 25.

“Those health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to the February 25 statewide expansion date will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and IDPH,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

People who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC are to be vaccinated. In addition, the state will also prioritize those individuals with disabilities. The expansion applies to individuals 16 and older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.

This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

The Pritzker administration says they will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead.