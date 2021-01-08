BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Illinois 15-year-old was found safe after police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Friday morning.
Andrea Foster was last seen with a man traveling westbound on Interstate 270 at the Chain Rocks Bridge around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police believed Foster and the unknown man may have been heading to California.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said Foster had been found safe.
No other information has been released.
