ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Members of the Illinois Federation of Teachers expressed concerns over plans for in-person learning on Monday.
Teachers and educators called for remote learning this fall in schools, colleges and universities across Illinois.
“We arrived at this position by having talked to our members extensively about how do we do this," Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said. "Our primary concern is keeping everybody safe - not only our members, but our students, their families and their communities. At this point our recommendation is that schools should return to online or remote learning for the beginning of the school year. It is the safest and best option."
They're also calling for plans for child care, and better internet access for students.
One band teacher in Granite City says districts also have to think about the importance of fine arts - especially during this time.
"Our students are going to be in an enormous social and emotions strain," Chuck Noud said. "This is a concern that is real. whether it's remote or in person it is imperative that fine arts and other non-core classes are not ignored."
Officials say following CDC health guidelines in public education is extremely difficult. That's why they are calling for remote-only learning.
