ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker announced a three-month extension to income tax filing deadline and announced three financial programs to help businesses with more than a $90 million financial relief package.
On Wednesday, Prtizker changed the state's tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
"As this crisis has evolved, my team and I have worked to protect our residents, workers, and small businesses as they navigate this extremely challenging time,” Pritzker said.
The governor said by Friday, businesses will be eligible to apply to three different plans of an emergency assistance program totaling to more than $90 million in aid. The programs are:
1. Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund: A $60 million fund to support low-interest loans of up to $50,000 for small businesses in every industry outside of Chicago.
2. Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program: A $20 million program supporting small businesses in suburban and rural counties across Illinois.
3. Hospitality Emergency Grant Program: A $14 million grant program aiming to help small hospitality businesses and provide up to $25,000 to eligible bars and restaurants and up to $50,000 for eligible hotels.
Businesses can start applying Friday, March 27 at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website. Click here to apply and learn more about the programs.
