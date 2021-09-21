SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Supreme Court has extended the temporary stay on residential evictions through Oct. 3.
The extension will allow for more rental assistance to be distributed through the statewide Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP), which was launched on Sept. 13, according to the court. CBRAP allows those who qualify to receive up to 12 months of past due rent and three months of future rent to avoid eviction and homelessness.
The extended temporary stay on evictions and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium are set to expire the same day.
