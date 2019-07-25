ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Newly released information from the Senate Intelligence Committee says Illinois suffered the worst effects of Russian election tampering in 2016.
The findings were assembled by both Republican and Democratic senators.
According to the report, Russian hackers "successfully penetrated Illinois's voter registration database, viewed multiple database tables, and accessed up to 200,000 voter registration records."
Around $380 billion was earmarked for election security last year.
The committee recommends more investigation into the matter.
