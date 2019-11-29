DES PLAINES, Ill. (KMOV.com)--- Illinois State Troopers may have saved a life this week.
On Tuesday, they responded to Des Plaines, just outside of Chicago, for a car with a flat tire.
That car turned out to be an organ transport vehicle.
Doctors from U-Chicago Medical Center were transporting a heart from a transplant patient. Given how time sensitive the situation was, troopers gave them a police escort all the way to the hospital.
The patient that got the new heart is recovering and doing well.
