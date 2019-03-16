MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois State Trooper was shot after a pursuit in Macoupin County Saturday afternoon
Police said the trooper was in a pursuit that started in Glen Carbon and ended when the suspect crashed into a median on I-55 in Staunton.
Police said the trooper and the suspect exchanged fire after the crash. The male trooper was hit and transported to a hospital. He is alive.
The suspect was also hit.
Witnesses told News 4 I-55 was blocked as 15-20 State Troopers were on scene.
This is a breaking story. News 4 has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
