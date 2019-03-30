GREEN OAKS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Early Saturday, an Illinois State Trooper was killed in a crash on I-94 in northern Illinois, according to police.
The crash happened near Green Oaks, Illinois, around 3:30 a.m.
Illinois State police posted on their Facebook page Saturday informing the public that the trooper, 36-year-old Gerald Ellis, was traveling home in his squad car on westbound I-94 at 3:25 a.m. when a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound struck Ellis’ vehicle head-on.
Illinois State Police mourn the loss of Trooper Gerald Ellis #6038. His squad car was struck head on by a wrong-way driver on I-94 at approximately 3:25 am this morning. Trooper Ellis succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital. It is a sad day. pic.twitter.com/LuGwsBvTl2— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 30, 2019
The post said Ellis was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died around 4 a.m.
Ellis was an 11-year veteran with the department.
This crash comes just two days after ISP trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed by a truck while on duty.
