WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed in the line of duty Friday, but days after his death he is still impacting the lives of strangers through organ donation.
We don’t know the specifics of Trooper Hopkins’ case due to privacy, but Illinois State Police announced his organs were donated.
The impact of just one organ donation is far reaching, according to local health professionals.
“The need is great there are 150,000 people nationwide awaiting an organ transplant,” said Dr. Henry Randall, Transplant Director at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Randall did not speak specifically to the trooper’s case, only on general organ donations.
“It’s a tremendous gift,” said Dr. Randall.
He said the maximum number of organs one donor can give is eight (two lungs, two kidneys, a heart, liver, pancreas and potential intestine). He added the average donor gives about “3-point-some-odd” organs.
People spend years on the wait list to receive an organ transplant.
“There’s an average waiting time for livers and kidneys and it’s right about 3-3.5 years in this area,” said Dr. Randall.
Dr. Randall said a computer system decides who an organ is donated to.
“If a person is deemed a suitable donor then there is an electronic match list that they go down on the computer and once there’s a match found, that organ is allocated to that particular person no matter whose list they're on,” said Dr. Randall.
The doctor said there are ‘old wives’ tales’ or misconceptions about donating organs that he wants to stress are not true.
“People think if something happens to me, say you’re in a bad accident, they’re just going to let me die and take my organs. That does not happen,” said Dr. Randall. “If that happened those of us on the transplant side or in hospitals would be taken to jail for murder.”
Randall stressed that your medical care team and transplant team are separate.
Transplants can occur quickly after someone dies.
“It could be several hours in an urgent case and it could be up to two days depending on how many organs are being allocated,” said Dr. Randall.
Randall said a person recovering from having a liver transplant likely spends a week in the hospital and a person who received a kidney transplant would spend roughly 5 to 6 days in the hospital. A patient’s recovery of course continues at home.
Dr. Randall said survival rates at SLU Hospital are higher currently than the national average.
“The one-year average for survival of liver is upwards of 92 percent. For a kidney, upwards of 98 percent. At the three-year mark, you are still looking at good survival rates. For the liver, its upwards of 85 percent and for kidneys, its upwards of 90 percent,” said Dr. Randall.
People can also donate tissue, and SLU Hospital's Transplant Program Manager Lindsey Shinn said a tissue donation can impact up to 75 lives.
"That could be your eyes, corneas, tendons, ligaments, skin; skin can help save the lives of burn patients," Shinn added.
The hospital staff stressed that the choice of organ donation can impact countless people.
“You're impacting the lives of the recipient, but you’re also impacting the lives of the family members. It’s a good way to remember the loved ones and for a legacy to live on,” said Shinn.
The doctor encourages people to have conversations with your family about organ donation and make your wishes known. They stress if you would like to be a donor, make sure an add your preference to your driver’s license.
