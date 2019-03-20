COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A trooper with the Illinois State Police Department was hit by a semi-truck while responding to a crash near Collinsville late Wednesday night.
The trooper was assisting after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole. The pole then fell across the lanes of traffic and seven other vehicles hit the downed pole prior to police arriving on the scene around 10:30 p.m.
Less than 30 minutes later, the trooper was positioned further back away from the original crash scene to slow approaching vehicles when he and his squad car were hit by a passing truck tractor, semi-trailer combination. According to police, the squad car was marked and the lights were activated at the time.
Interstate 55/70 eastbound was shut down near Collinsville following the incident. The lanes reopened around 7 a.m. Thursday.
The trooper was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The trooper reportedly has less than two years of service.
This incident marks the 14th trooper that has been hit in Illinois in 2019.
“Our troopers are just out there doing their jobs and our jobs are dangerous enough as it is when we have to deal with people we have to stop, warrants we have to serve and then on crashes we have to watch our backs,“ said Trooper Josh Korando with the Illinois State Police Department. “Cars are coming and hitting us out of the blue, it’s one more thing we have to worry about and it’s something that can be avoided.”
In Illinois, Scott’s Law, or the Move Over Law, states when drivers see any police or emergency vehicle on the roadway they must proceed with caution or change lanes if possible. Despite the law, Illinois State Police officials said they are seeing a spike in crashes involving parked squad cars and a passenger vehicle.
The Illinois State Police Department's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 6 investigators are handling the incident.
