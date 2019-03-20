MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A trooper with Illinois State Police was hit by a car near Collinsville, Illinois on Wednesday night.
The trooper was hit in the area of the I-55/255 junction. It is unclear if the trooper was inside of the patrol car or outside.
Eastbound I-55 is shut down near Collinsville.
The trooper was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.
