VANDALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Illinois State Trooper is facing charges for sex crimes he is accused of committing while he worked at a high school.
James Dierkes, 29, of Greenville, Illinois is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Police say a victim recently told them that Dierkes sexually assaulted her in 2016 when he worked at the Vandalia Community High School.
Through an investigation, police say they found another victim who said she had inappropriate sexual contact with him on multiple occasions.
Authorities say the incidents occurred before Dierkes was hired by Illinois State Police in 2018.
On Friday, authorities say Dierkes was arrested and fired by Illinois State Police.
He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $1 million bond
