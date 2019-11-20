ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police are calling excessive speeding on interstates an “epidemic.”
They say this year, more than 2,400 drivers in the state were cited for going faster than 100 miles an hour.
If you use a radar run on nearly any area interstate, you will see drivers creeping above the speed limit. But, it’s just how many are going 30-40 miles an hour above the speed limit in Illinois that is starting to worry drivers and law enforcement.
“Traffic is very, very scary these days,” says Kim Warner, who used to travel between Missouri and Illinois every day for work. “If you are going to make it on the highways these days, you have to be a very defensive driver.”
That includes watching for drivers speeding up from behind you.
“I speed,” admits Brian Jordan, “But I speed at like give over, so 65 I might go 70 but people fly by me going, like I’m standing still.”
“It’s becoming an epidemic for some reason,” said Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando.
This week, Illinois State Police posted on Facebook saying 2,492 drivers across the state were cited already this year for going more than 100 miles an hour. Korando says 58 of those tickets were in District 11, which includes Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Bond, and Clinton Counties.
“That’s a lot of speeding tickets, especially over 100 miles an hour. That’s a crazy speed to be driving on the interstates and they are always so crowded, there are deer running this time of year so it is incredibly dangerous to be driving that speed,” said Korando.
He says it is happening on nearly every interstate. He says a ticket for driving that fast can cost up to $2,500.
“Don’t engage with them. Don’t try to cut them off. Don’t try to slow them down in any way. Call us. We’ll try to pull them over and deal with it after we get them stopped,” said Korando.
