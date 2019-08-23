EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives combed through a neighborhood in East St. Louis after a Illinois State Police trooper was shot Friday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 spotted police officers surrounding a home near Caseyville Ave and North 42nd Street around before 6:00 a.m.
Illinois State Police told News 4 that a trooper was shot while trying to serving a warrant. The trooper was taken to an area hospital for his treatment.
The officer, who is 33-years-old, has been with the agency for 10 years.
News 4 spotted officers enter the home and took three people into custody.
Several police agencies including Illinois State Police, East St. Louis Police and tactical units are on scene.
Officials said it is safe for nearby schools to have class but there will be extra security on hand at Wyvetter Young Alternation Center. A principal at Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary told News 4 the school is on soft lockdown.
This is developing story. News 4 is working to learn more information about the incident.
