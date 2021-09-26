Illinois State Police squad car hit by semi-trailer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois State Police trooper's squad car was struck early Sunday morning.
Officials with ISP said the trooper was inside a marked squad car, parked on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 in Fayette County, helping a stopped driver. At 6 a.m., the driver of a semi-trailer failed to slow down for the squad car, and hit the rear driver's side of the squad car.
The trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was later released. The driver of the semi, Pedro Espinoza, also suffered minor injuries. He was charged with violation of Scott's Law, failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.
