WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police need help identifying human remains found earlier this month in a secluded, heavily wooded area near Washington Park.
Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
A forensic pathologist examined the remains and believes the body is a black man between the ages of 50-75 and between 5' and 5'6" tall. The shirt found on the remains is believed to be a Spiderman pajama type top.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-301-6764 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
