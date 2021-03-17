ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police announced its teaming up with federal agents and local law enforcement agencies to create a Joint Carjacking Taskforce. This comes after the department issued a warning about a "drastic" increase in carjackings.
“With the pandemic and the economy as it was and is, we’re seeing this rise in crime numbers that has continued into 2021," said Jeff Pegues, the chief justice and homeland security correspondent for CBS News.
For months, Pegues has been digging into crime trends. He said in many cities, carjacking is up double digits. “What is also disturbing according to law enforcement people I talk with is many of the offenders in these carjacking cases, they’re younger. They’re teenagers," Pegues said.
Here in St. Louis, police have arrested suspects as young as 10. In St. Louis County there were 18 carjackings so far this year. There were also 18 during the same time period in 2020.
In St. Louis City, 25 carjackings were reported in January and February of this year. March data is not yet available. Last year, St. Louis City saw 246 carjackings.
The FBI's new way of collecting crime data should help some more cases. "It gives them more data to work with as they try to counter these crime trends," Pegues said.
The National Incident Based Reporting System, or NIBRS, collects up-to-date, specific data for each crime instead of grouping some data together that was sometimes done under the former system.
Right now, law enforcement agencies are not required to offer up data. According to a map on the FBI's website, only six percent of law enforcement agencies in Missouri contribute data and zero Illinois agencies contribute.
"It’s this crime of opportunity that some people during this pandemic have been trying to take advantage of and it’s been a real problem for law enforcement and the victims in these incidents. You really have to be aware of your surroundings," Pegues said.
Illinois State Police said if someone is trying to carjack you, never fight for your vehicle, it can be replaced. Also, avoid verbal or physical confrontations and if there is a child in the car, voice that. It's also important to try and remember the description of the suspect and call 911.
