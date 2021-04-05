CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department is investigating an officer-involved death in the Metro East.
Authorities said an incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the 3900 block of Alcoa Drive in Centreville. Preliminary reports from the Illinois State Police Department show that Diwone Wallace, 24, died while in the custody of the Centreville Police Department. No guns were discharged, police said.
Wallace’s cause of death has not been released. Authorities said an autopsy has been completed and they are awaiting the toxicology report.
No other information regarding the incident have been released.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has information is encouraged to contact investigators at (618) 571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.
