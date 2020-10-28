EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night in East St. Louis.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was found dead in the 1600 block of Henrietta Avenue around 11 p.m.
The East St. Louis Police Department called the Illinois State Police to help with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information was made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 954-8460 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.
