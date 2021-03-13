EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in East St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said the double homicide happened a little after 3 a.m. at the Samuel L. Gompers Housing complex at 450 N. 6th St. Officials said a 29-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee was found dead on the scene. A 27-year-old from Washington Park, Illinois was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this double homicide, you're asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4125 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
