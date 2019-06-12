LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for an 86-year-old man.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Carl Burton was last seen on Allison Prairie Road in Lawrenceville around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He was reportedly driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van with the Illinois plates: CCBSFB7.
According to officials, Burton has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information about the missing man is urged to call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 618-945-3322.
Lawrenceville is located about 145 miles east of St. Louis.
