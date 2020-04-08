ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Wednesday, there will be changes with SNAP benefits in Illinois.
More than 450,000 households in Illinois who are eligible will start getting the maximum benefits by April 20.
The maximum benefits will be applied for April and May.
Increased benefits will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ Link cards, and there is no need for anyone to re-apply, visit an office, or call. All new applications authorized in April will also receive the maximum allotment for their household size.
