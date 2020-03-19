ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois small business owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic are now eligible for low-interest federal loans.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released a statement saying the federal loans are up to $2 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact on small business in Illinois cannot be overstated, and these federal emergency loans may be able to help employers in every corner of our state stay afloat,” Duckworth said in a statement. “As we continue our work in Washington to protect Americans, put workers and small businesses first and improve our nation’s response, I encourage any small business that is struggling as a result of this public health crisis to consider applying for this newly-available, low-interest federal loan program.”
Small business owners in Illinois can visit disasterloan.sba.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.