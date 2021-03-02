SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- With the rollout of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine set to begin, health officials in Illinois are prepping for more than 100,000 doses.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday. Nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine are now being shipped across the U.S. Some states expect to begin injections Tuesday, but Illinois will begin Wednesday.

Missouri expects J&J vaccinations to start by Wednesday Missouri vaccinators are expected to receive the first 50,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, and the state’s health director said the shots can start as soon as the doses arrive.

Illinois officials say they anticipate roughly 105,000 doses, 22,000 of which are earmarked for deployment in Chicago. The remaining 83,000 will be distributed throughout the state.

The new vaccine is the third approved to fight the coronavirus, following Pfizer and Moderna. However, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine requires only one shot, whereas the previous two vaccines require two. The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.