CDC advisers vote to recommend use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine

The FDA gave Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine the green light for emergency use on Saturday. This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- With the rollout of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine set to begin, health officials in Illinois are prepping for more than 100,000 doses. 

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday. Nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine are now being shipped across the U.S. Some states expect to begin injections Tuesday, but Illinois will begin Wednesday.

Illinois officials say they anticipate roughly 105,000 doses, 22,000 of which are earmarked for deployment in Chicago. The remaining 83,000 will be distributed throughout the state. 

The new vaccine is the third approved to fight the coronavirus, following Pfizer and Moderna. However, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine requires only one shot, whereas the previous two vaccines require two. The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

