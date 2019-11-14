SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Senate wants to stop the bi-annual clock changes.
State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) sponsored legislation that was approved earlier this week aimed at making Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard in Illinois. Students from Carlinville High School presented the idea for Senate Bill 533 to Senator Manar as part of a civics class project. The students then presented their research before the Senate State Government Committee, which unanimously approved the bill.
“It was a well-thought out proposal that I felt deserved consideration in Springfield. Given the loss of productivity caused by the arbitrary daylight saving time change, and the various health and safety concerns that are supported by research, this proposal makes a lot of sense,” Manar said. “What’s most important is that this group is an example of how young people can step up and engage their elected officials to enact changes they want to see in government.”
Senate Bill 533 will now move to the House for consideration.
According to WGEM, if enacted, clocks would “spring forward” in March 2020 for the last time in Illinois.
In 2019, over 35 states introduced legislation to end the seasonal time changes by eliminating or standardizing Daylight Saving Time.
