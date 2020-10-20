(KMOV.com) - As the number of coronavirus cases rises in Illinois, so has the number of teachers retiring.
New data from the state shows a 50 percent increase in retirements in the past year. Between July and September, 566 teachers in Illinois retired, a 45 percent increase from 2019.
The typical range of teacher retirements in a year has been between 365 and 397 over the past five years.
A state official cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for the increase in retirements. Some teachers have even retired since the school year resumed.
