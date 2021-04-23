SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Illinois Secretary of State's office is warning residents against two texting scams.
In one scam, officials say you receive a message claiming to be from the Secretary of State. The message references issues with your information and then sends a link. Clicking on that link may install malware on your device and it is advised to delete the text.
Another warning concerns websites posing as a place to renew car registrations. The only government website you should be using for that is cyberdriveillinois.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.