SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Secretary of State employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Secretary of State Jesse White says he's instituting the requirement due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
“As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that,” said Secretary White. “I am proud of our staff for their hard work as we continue to provide essential services during this challenging time.”
Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination beginning Sept. 1. If they are not vaccinated, they must get tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.
This comes after White announced all employees and customers at Secretary of State offices must wear a mask.
