SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois is putting more than $7 billion towards helping students catch up from what the governor is calling a “lost year” for many.
The Pritzker administration is also issuing a 180-page guide to maximize those funds.
"There's no one size fits all solution for the thousands of schools that span our almost 58,000 square miles of Iilinois. But it does guide every school through the best ways to embrace their students after this long period of disruption,” said Governor Pritzker.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan and will be implemented over the next three years. All schools in the state will receive a portion of the funds.
