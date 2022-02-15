Illinois school mask mandate blocked by legislative committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A legislative committee has suspended statewide COVID-19 mitigation measures across Illinois.
A committee voted 9-0-2 to suspend a statewide mask mandate at both public and private schools. The vote stops a mask mandate that had been issued by Gov. JB Pritzker. A circuit court in Springfield had previously issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the mandate, but several districts in the Metro East said it only applied to the families who sued.
#BREAKING Hours ago, IL lawmakers voted AGAINST extending @GovPritzker emergency rules for enforcing masks, vaccines or testing mandates. This means ALL Illinois schools are going mask optional, tomorrow. @KMOV— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) February 16, 2022
Pritzker says the mask mandate will end at end of February, but schools are not included. Due to the vote, schools will be mask optional starting Wednesday.
