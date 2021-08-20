ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple Illinois school districts are already switching learning and safety measures one week into the start of the fall semester.

“It wasn’t a matter of time, if it was a matter of when,” said Bryan Clark, a parent of two students in the Staunton Community Unit School District.

On Thursday, the district notified families students will now have to learn virtually for at least one week, following rising COVID-19 cases among students. For Clark, it was no surprising getting this news, but now he says families like his are scrambling to figure out how to switch gears after one week of students learning in the classroom.

“It’s frustrating. We both work full time, me and my wife, so it’s difficult to navigate through these waters,” said Clark.

From now until Aug. 30, students attending Staunton Schools will be required to learn remotely with some possibly staying remote longer if they have to quarantine.

In a letter from the district, the Interim Superintendent said in part:

The Macoupin County Health Department in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health made the recommendation that the Staunton School District take an adaptive pause from in-person learning at this time. This is due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive students and a rising number of students quarantined as a result of being close contacts. Based on these departments’ recommendations, the School District is opting to follow their advice and pursue a temporary closure in the best interest of the safety of students and staff in order to try to reduce the positivity rates and the number of students requiring to be quarantined.

The district will be working in conjunction with our local health department along with the State of Illinois to monitor the students and staff over the next few weeks in order to identify new cases and try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our school and community. Our Administration and Board of Education thank all of you for your support and understanding.

“I think the school’s doing the best they can considering the circumstances. I’m sure it’s just as frustrating for them as it is the parents,” said Clark.

While he understands the district’s decision, Clark worries this is just the beginning of future pauses to in-person learning throughout the year.

"We don’t know what the ramifications of this is going to be long-term for the children. I mean that’s very concerning,” he said.

Illinois schools now in session are not just adapting to changes in learning. 51 districts across the state, including Red Bud Community Unit School District were put on probation for defying the state’s mask mandate. If these districts do not correct their policies to follow Illinois’ mask mandate in 60 days, districts risk losing their accreditation. This means losing access to state funding, the ability for students to participate in IHSA or IESA sports and diplomas from the school will not be recognized by the state.

“It was extremely frustrating how our local control was taken away from us,” said Red Bud CUSD Superintendent Jonathan Tallman. “And we’ve been doing a good job. Our local decision making kept us in session all day every day last year.”

Following their probation announcement, Tallman says the school board voted Thursday night to comply with the Governor’s mask mandate and remove their mask optional policy set weeks prior.

”Two weeks ago this plan was safe, it was approved by the local health department. The board was going to approve it, the community was behind it,” said Tallman. “Just like than in an instant, the plan is not safe anymore, our community is completely divided, and where we [risk losing] our recognition status.”

While students had the option to wear a mask this week, Monday will look much different.

“The masks are going to be required,” said Tallman. “And our goal right now is just to heal our community, heal our district. This is such a divisive issue, and it didn’t have to be.”

News 4 reached out to the Carlyle Community School District, another district in the area on probation for defying the Illinois mask mandate, but we have not heard back on their plans moving forward.