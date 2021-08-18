QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/CNN) – An Illinois school district will send home students who refuse to wear masks inside.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said the decision to send home non-mask wearing students was brought on because of Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate and the school board’s policy of requiring mask.

"Students will be offered a mask if they come in without one. If they refuse to wear a mask, then they will be sent home,” explained Webb.

Students who are sent home the first three days of school will receive an excused absence. However, beginning Aug. 23 students sent home will get an un-excused absence. Webb said the three-day period is to help build a communication line with parents to talk with them.

"We wanna keep talking with the parents, we wanna hear what they have to say. We wanna talk with the student. We are not looking to discipline or impact if they play sports or something else,” he said.

Webb said it is acceptable for parents to peacefully protest the decision and attend board meetings to talk with the board in public comment. But he doesn’t want people to cause distractions for educators and the learning environment.

"Our teachers, our principals, they really didn't have anything to do with this decision. They fall on both sides of this issue like parents do. So, don't take it out on them or bus drivers. That's not going to do you any good and it's not going to help us out on a stressful first day,” said Webb.

Visitors must also wear a mask to go inside school buildings. The school will provide a mask for visitors without one. The school district said masks will be requiring during all indoor school events.