BETHALTO, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Residents on the east side of the river are turning out to help the families of one firefighter killed and another badly injured in the line of duty.
Roma's Pizza in Bethalto is one of the restaurants taking part, choosing to donate a portion of their profits Tuesday to the family of Luke Warner, who was injured in a fire a couple of weeks ago.
"We want to give back,” said Crystal Hausman with Roma’s Pizza. “We want to give back to them.”
Other restaurants are doing the same for the family of Jake Ringering, who died fighting the same fire.
Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen, Ravanellis, Urban Farmhouse, and Hop House will donate 25 percent of their dining room sales to his family.
