BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois residents are preparing for a temporary new way of life after Gov. JB Pritzker announced a statewide shelter in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as the state reached 585 cases and five deaths on Friday.
“I had to go to like six different stores to get chicken,” said Stephanie Reynolds.
Belleville shoppers made their way to nearby grocery stores to restock on items shortly after the governor’s announcement.
Illinois residents will only be aloud to leave for essential trips outside their homes.
“I was a little shocked,” said Reynolds.
St. Clair County Emergency Management says all roads will remain open for people to be able to access essential needs.
The Governor says essential businesses include; grocery stores, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, gas stations, liquor stores and local parks.
The Governor said those working essential jobs will still be allowed to go to work.
Pritzker says this mandate will go into effect Saturday by 5 p.m. and will last until April 7.
The Governor said the state doesn’t have the funds to enforce this.
However, St. Clair County Officials say the sheriff’s office will be patrolling making sure people are following this mandate, and people could face a penalty.
