ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging Illinoisans who receive a COVID-19 vaccination to use the v-safe After Vaccination Health Checker.
Developed by the CDC, V-safe is a free program that allows individuals who have received their first COVID-19 vaccination to get a text sent to their smartphone to remind them it’s time for their second shot.
If any serious health problems are reported, they can be investigated quickly by CDC's medical experts and scientists.
“The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses to achieve maximum effectiveness,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Second doses need to be administered after three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and after four weeks for the Moderna vaccine. By enrolling in v-safe, you will receive a reminder when it’s time for your second dose so that you can become fully vaccinated.”
If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a second dose is not needed.
V-safe uses strict security measures to ensure all personal information remains protected, confidential, and private. Participation is entirely voluntary and you can opt-out at any time.
To learn more or to register for v-safe, visit here.
