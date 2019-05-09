SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KMOV.com) -- The pain at the pump for Illinois residents could soon get worse.
For years, Illinois drivers have complained about shelling out more money for gas taxes compared to their neighbors in Missouri.
Now, Illinois lawmakers are considering a plan that would double the gas tax.
Currently, motorists are paying roughly 20 cents per gallon or more in Illinois versus the Missouri side of the river.
The money generated by the tax hike would be used to fund roadway repair.
Ever-rising gas taxes have driven Illinois residents who live close to the border to cross the river just to fill up their pumps.
Larry Brown is like the vast majority of customers at the Gas Mart in West Alton, Missouri: He's from across the Mississippi River.
He makes the twenty minute drive from his home in Cottage Hills, Illinois to cross the Clark Bridge to fill up.
“I always come to Missouri because the gas prices are cheaper, and the cigarettes are cheaper,” he said.
Jim Suerig drives over from Wood River, “Because I'm tired of paying Illinois' stupid taxes.”
The two aren't alone.
Sameh Motan, who works at the station, estimates 85 percent of the customers are from Illinois.
Lawmakers in Springfield are considering a proposal which would double the state gas tax from 19 to 44 cents, in addition to all the layers of local gas taxes, sales taxes, and special fees.
The proposal would also double a driver's license fee from $30 to $60 and increase vehicle registration from $98 to $148.
And the proposal doesn't ignore those who driver an electric vehicle.
Registration fees for those would jump from $17.50 to a $1,000.
Officials said the plan would raise about $2.5 billion a year which would go toward repairing crumbling roads and bridges.
But Suerig is no fan of the proposed law or lawmakers.
“I think it's a bunch of bull malarkey,” he said. “They all need to sit down and think the matter out.”
He says since Illinois doesn't have a vehicle safety inspection he'd rather see that put into place as a way to not only increase safety but raise some revenue for the state.
Right now, it's unclear how much support the plan is getting in the House, but News 4 is told it has gained some support from some Republicans.
