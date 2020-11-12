COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Health is asking residents to only leave home for "essential activities" to help decease the COVID-19 positivity rate.
[Related: Illinois reports record COVID-19 cases Wednesday]
After the state’s seven-day positivity rate reached 13.6% from Nov. 4-Nov. 10, the health department released the guidelines in an effort to slow the spread.
The guidelines ask that residents work from home, participate in only essential activities and limit travel and gatherings for the next three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.