ST. LOUIS (KMOV/AP) -- Illinois set another single-day record for coronavirus infections Wednesday, pushing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began past 523,000.
Illinois officials on Wednesday announced 12,657 new cases and 145 deaths, the most in a single day since May.
In Missouri, the state reported more than 4,000 new cases, again, Wednesday and 24 new deaths. Wednesday was the fourth time the state reported more than 4,000 cases.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate in both Missouri and Illinois rose. Missouri's is at a record 21 percent while Illinois' is at 12.4%. Illinois record was at the beginning of the virus, when tests were harder to come by.
In the St. Louis region, hospitals reported 120 new patients admitted Wednesday, the highest in a single day. The 7-day average of admissions is also at a record. Nearly 130 people were in the ICU.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed the surge in cases, saying she is looking at mitigation efforts.
"Everything is on the table - and we're [City and County leaders] trying to work together - to put measures in place that we think people will follow to a large extent ... I think we all need to stay home more," Krewson said.
