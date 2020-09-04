SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the most ever in a single-day report.
The state said the high number was due to a slowdown in data processing within the Illinois Department of Public Health caused by the sheer number of tests being administered in the state.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|162
|3
|Calhoun
|27
|0
|Clay
|92
|0
|Clinton
|771
|17
|Fayette
|183
|3
|Greene
|130
|1
|Jersey
|285
|6
|Macoupin
|390
|5
|Madison
|4219
|103
|Marion
|293
|0
|Monroe
|477
|14
|Montgomery
|258
|10
|Randolph
|751
|7
|St. Clair
|5992
|175
|Washington
|119
|1
To date, 4,309,941 tests have been conducted, and Friday's total of confirmed cases reached 245,371.
The state's positivity rate is around 5.7% since the start of the outbreak and the rolling seven-day positivity is now 4.1%.
The IDPH said the backlog has now been cleared and system upgrades were put in place to improve processing capacity.
Friday saw 29 additional deaths in the state, bringing the total to 8,143 since the beginning of the outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.