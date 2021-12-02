Illinois reports highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2021.
Thursday, the Illinois Department of Health added 11,524 new cases to their online dashboard. in addition, the dashboard showed the state tested 231,876 people Wednesday, the highest total ever.
State officials told News 4 they are starting to see cases associated with family gathers and travel from Thanksgiving. They also said there may be lags in laboratories reporting data due to the long holiday weekend.
