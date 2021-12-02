You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois reports highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2021

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 testing generic
Mark Henle/The Republic/USA Today Network

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2021.

Thursday, the Illinois Department of Health added 11,524 new cases to their online dashboard. in addition, the dashboard showed the state tested 231,876 people Wednesday, the highest total ever.

State officials told News 4 they are starting to see cases associated with family gathers and travel from Thanksgiving. They also said there may be lags in laboratories reporting data due to the long holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.