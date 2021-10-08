ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois reported the state's first human West Nile virus-related death for 2021.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a Will County resident who contracted the illness in August and tested positive for the virus has died.
St. Louis County has recorded its first human cases of West Nile Virus in 2021.
In 2021, 40 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois, health officials said. Last year, IDPH reported 42 human cases and four deaths.
Health officials recommend the following precautions:
- Reduce: eliminate or refresh each week, all sources of standing water. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings
- Repel: when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535
- Report: report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae
