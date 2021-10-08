ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois reported the state's first human West Nile virus-related death for 2021.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a Will County resident who contracted the illness in August and tested positive for the virus has died.

In 2021, 40 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois, health officials said. Last year, IDPH reported 42 human cases and four deaths.