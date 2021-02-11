ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois health officials announced the first confirmed case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant, the one first found in South Africa.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday a Rock Island resident tested positive for the new variant. Rock Island County is in northwestern Illinois on the Illinois-Iowa border. Illinois has seen 22 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, the one identified in the United Kingdom.
“We expected to see more cases of variants detected in Illinois, including the B.1.351 strain,” the state's health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “These variants seem to spread more rapidly, which can lead to more cases of COVID-19 and even another surge. Our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible remains wearing our masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn.”
