ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois reported more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, easily the most the state has reported in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began.
The state's 15,415 cases topped Thursday's record of 122,702.
While testing in the state continues to rise, so does the positivity rate. More than 105,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was 14.4 percent.
The state reported 27 additional deaths, bringing the total to 10,504.
After the state’s seven-day positivity rate reached 13.6% from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, the health department released the guidelines in an effort to slow the spread.
The guidelines ask that residents work from home, participate in only essential activities and limit travel and gatherings for the next three weeks.
Governor JB Pritzker launched the "Healthy Holidays to You" campaign Thursday, highlighting how experts recommend slowing the virus spread during the holidays; limiting gatherings, keeping 6 feet of distance and wearing a mask.
