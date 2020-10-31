ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of COVID-19 cases reported in October in Illinois is twice the total the state reported in September.
According to the state's health department, Illinois had a total of 58,251 cases in September. In October, that number went up to 117,026, an increase of a little over 100%.
The state increased its testing by almost 35% in October from last month, going from 1.5 million tests in September to 2.1 million in October.
The positivity rate in the state for September was 3.7% and reached 5.6% in October.
The state announced 648 deaths in September for a fatality rate of 1.1%. In October, the state saw 1,086 death for a case/death rate of 0.9%
The increase of reported deaths is 67.6% from September to October.
Illinois' reported COVID-19 cases and deaths - May through October
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|67,302
|3,034
|4.5%
|June
|22,930
|1,532
|6.7%
|July
|35,742
|574
|1.6%
|August
|56,195
|531
|0.9%
|September
|58,251
|648
|1.1%
|October
|117,026
|1,086
|0.9%
The state reported 7,899 cases on Friday, the most cases reported in a single day ever, raising the cumulative total to 410,300. The state also added 46 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,757.
[READ: Illinois reports record 7,899 new COVID-19 cases]
The state's health director broke down in tears during virus update last week as she was announcing the new COVID-19-related deaths. She had to step away from the podium to compose herself before resuming the briefing.
[READ: Illinois health director breaks down in tears during COVID-19 briefing as 51 counties reach warning level]
She said while she knows this race is difficult and long, she is asking everyone is stay strong in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm asking you to fight the fatigue. Fight the urge to give up on social distancing. Fight for your kids to have safe, healthy opportunity to have in-person learning in school with teachers who are trained to teach them in the classroom," Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.