In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Spotify’s CEO says the company rolled out its new anti-hate policy in the wrong way. This month the streaming service announced it would remove music R. Kelly and rapper XXXtentacion from its playlists, citing the new policy on hate content and hateful conduct. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)