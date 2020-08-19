The State of Illinois reported a new record Wednesday for the most new COVID-19 cases since May 24. On Wednesday, Illinois reported 2,295 new cases of coronavirus and 25 additional deaths, including a man in his 30s in St. Clair County.

The record was set on May 24 with 2,508 cases.

A spike in new was reported last week on August 14 with 2,264 cases.

Pritzker wearing mask

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wears a face mask made of a fabric with baseballs printed on it during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

New restrictions went into effect on Tuesday in the Metro East on gatherings, bars and restaurants due to the COVID-19 positivity rate in the area. 

The new mitigation measures apply to St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton and Bond counties.

