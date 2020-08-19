ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois on Wednesday reported the highest amount of new COVID-19 cases since May 24.
Illinois reported 2,295 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday and 25 additional deaths, including a man in his 30s in St. Clair County.
The record was set on May 24 with 2,508 cases.
A spike in new was reported last week on August 14 with 2,264 cases.
New restrictions went into effect on Tuesday in the Metro East on gatherings, bars and restaurants due to the COVID-19 positivity rate in the area.
The new mitigation measures apply to St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton and Bond counties.
