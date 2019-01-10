ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – People in Illinois really like their wine!
The state ranks fifth in the nation for wine consumption, taking in a reported 35,000 gallons of wine per year, according to VinePair. Illinois tops all other states in the Midwest on the list.
Missourians takes in more than 14,000 gallons of wine per year.
Overall, the leader in wine consumption is California with over 148,000 gallons each year, followed by Florida, New York and Texas.
