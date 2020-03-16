(KMOV.com) - Illinois is holding a primary on Tuesday and despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker says the primary will not be delayed.
The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. at their polling place will be allowed to vote. To find your polling place, click here.
WHAT IS BEING VOTED ON
Unlike Missouri, which only held a primary for President last week, and will hold another one for other offices in August, Tuesday’s primary in Illinois is for federal, state and local offices.
SAME DAY REGISTRATION
Same day voting registration is legal in Illinois. You can find out which documents are needed to register by clicking here.
WHAT YOU MUST SHOW TO VOTE
To see what forms of ID are required to vote in Illinois, click here.
COVID-19 WORRIES
For more on what poll worker are supposed to do to limit the spread of COVID-19, click here.
For more on what you need to know for the primary, click here.
